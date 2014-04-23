Anderson Cooper selling one of his Quiogue homes

CNN news anchor Anderson Cooper just listed one of two waterfront homes he owns in Quiogue, according to the website marketing the property.

Cooper is asking $2.999 million for the 2.4-acre property, which has a pool. (You can see the house here.) It contains a 3,654-square-foot cottage built in 1946 with two fireplaces that's located on Aspatuck Creek. It has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and a half-bath.

There is also a pool house and a detached garage with guest quarters.

Real estate records show he paid $1.7 million for the property in 2012 from Betsy Schulberg, widow of Budd Schulberg, the Academy Award-winning writer of the screenplay "On the Waterfront."

The home has since been renovated with help from Cooper's mother, iconic designer Gloria Vanderbilt, and had been available for rent this summer as it had the season before.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cooper also owns the home next door. He bought the 1910 lodge in 2003. It has a heated pool and is on more than two acres.

The property is listed with the Enzo Morabito Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate.