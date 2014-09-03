Annie Leibovitz shoots Hamptonites for real estate ad campaign

Celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz took a break from the likes of Brad Pitt and Oprah Winfrey to snap photos of Long Islanders for a new real estate marketing campaign.

It’s all part of The Corcoran Group’s Live Who You Are advertisements, which attempt to show the connection between people and their homes. “Buying a home is an emotional decision, as it is often the truest reflection of who you are,” says Christina Lowris-Panos, chief marketing officer of The Corcoran Group. “Annie walked into the homes of our subjects and immediately knew how to bring their personality and passions to life.”

For example, for Quincy Davis, a professional surfer from Montauk, her home is

“Where you put your board.” She was photographed at her home in her surfing gear surrounded by her boards.

Leibovitz also photographed restaurateurs Francesca and Hans Pauli in their Southampton home at their kitchen table because, “Great taste starts at home,” another Corcoran ad says.

And she took a picture of the equestrian Topping family in front of their Sagaponack house with their horses because, “Good breeding is something of a given.”