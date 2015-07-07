Architects' Oyster Bay home listed for $2.1 million

This Oyster Bay home, on the market for $2.1 million, was built in 1981 and renovated in 2004 by Glen Cove architectural firm Smiros and Smiros. The husband and wife behind the firm are also the home's owners.

The six-bedroom house with five bathrooms and a half-bath includes lots of space for entertaining, says Laura Smiros, including a formal living room, great room and family room off the kitchen that connects to the outdoors. There are speakers throughout the house.

"It's a great party house, inside and out," says Smiros.

The 2-acre property is filled with specimen trees. There are also a gunite pool and spa, a two-level tree fort in the backyard and a "secret" garden with a fountain.

It is listed with Taryn Peel of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.