Arizona Beverages founder's son buys Sands Point home

A property in Sands Point has been owned by some prominent families and was just purchased by the member of another.

Spencer Vultaggio, director of brand development for Arizona Beverages, and his wife, Roshy, recently closed on a waterfront home in the Gatsby-era locale. Real estate records show he paid $4.075 million. Vultaggio’s father, Don, is one of the founders of the Woodbury-based company and lives with his wife, Ilene, in the house next door.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Nassau County community,” Spencer Vultaggio says. “I work here and we want to start our family here. I enjoyed growing up here on Long Island, and what could be better than living next door to my parents?”

The nine-room home, originally on the market for $5.9 million, is situated on the former estate of Alva Vanderbilt Belmont, where she had a full-scale replica of an Irish castle constructed. Dubbed Beacon Towers, it was sold in 1927 to William Randolph Hearst, and demolished in 1947. The home currently on the property, built in 1991, has 200 feet of beachfront and walls of windows and glass doors that take full advantage of the views of the Sound.

Douglas Elliman Real Estate and Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty co-listed the property and sold it, according to real estate records.