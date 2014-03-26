Artful Munsey Park home goes into contract

A house in the Village of Munsey Park that was designed and built by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 1933 is under contract. It is listed for $1.25 million with Ann Lynch of Spruce Realty Co.

“It has all the amenities of the years gone by,” says Sara Rubio, whose late mother owned the home. “There was a bell under the dining room table so the help would know when they needed to be served, from the past homeowners. They lived quite a different lifestyle.”

The houses in Munsey Park were built after Frank Munsey, a newspaper publisher in the early 1900s, donated most of his estate to the museum in 1925. Erman J. Ridgway, a business associate of Munsey’s, was quoted in several newspapers shortly after Munsey’s death saying that Munsey believed that country people, like him, needed a better appreciation for art.

All of the houses were built with six to seven rooms each, a minimum frontage of 60 feet and Colonial architecture. The houses vary in designs and the materials used to construct them. Robert de Forest, president of the museum at the time, said he wanted the houses to neither have clashing styles nor monotony.