Barney Rosset property in East Hampton sold for $5.5M

The East Hampton property once owned by Barney Rosset, who published controversial works by Henry Miller and Samuel Beckett, has sold to a “famous Hollywood actor” for $5.5 million, according to the real estate firm that listed the home.

The actor wishes to remain unnamed, says a news release from Town & Country Real Estate, which listed the property for $6.495 million last summer just before a Rosset memoir was released by OR Books.

In the 1960s, Rosset published Beckett’s play “Krapp’s Last Tape” and Miller’s “Tropic of Cancer” through his company, Grove Street Press, in defiance of the era’s censorship.

Rosset owned the East Hampton estate for 10 years, selling it to the current owner in 1993. Rosset died in 2012 at the age of 89.

The 13.5-acre property includes a four-bedroom, shingle-style house with an attached barn that the current owner renovated and uses as the living room, says listing agent Bill Stoecker. The home also features a wine cellar and a rooftop hot tub, while the property has a pool with a pool house, a tennis court and detached garage.