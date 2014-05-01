Bay Shore Colonial comes with a flower shop

A Bay Shore Colonial listed for $899,000 also comes with a commercial building next door with a florist shop inside and living space above the business.

The buildings share a backyard, and there’s a 12-space parking lot in front of the property.

The 52-year-old Variety Florist shop comes with the Colonial.

Having your business next door is “convenient -- it makes it easy, especially when raising kids,” says Heather Doherty, owner and designer of Variety Florist, who is selling the properties.

“You never have to worry about them going too far, and can go home to make lunch,” she says.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The house is distinctive, with a turn of the 20th century feel, despite renovations over the years. When you walk into the house, you enter a room that was likely once a parlor, and throughout the house are round, oversized windows, and the original fireplace and floors.

Meg Smith of Meg Smith and Associates has the listing.