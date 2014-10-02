Bay Shore's Sandcastle on market for $5.99M

A Bay Shore Colonial on Great South Bay with 250 feet of private beach is on the market for $5.99 million.

Built in 1991 and dubbed The Sandcastle, the 14,200-square-foot home has walls of windows for taking in the water views, says Katherine Ferraro, listing agent with Karin Hendricks of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

There are six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. Other features include an eat-in kitchen with a stone pizza oven, formal dining room, home theater, regulation-size racquetball court, an indoor and an outdoor pool, a three-story elevator and two four-car garages.

The 2.2-acre parcel also offers 400 feet of bulkhead.