Beachy $1.795M Amagansett house is only 600 square feet

A 600-square-foot modern beach house in Amagansett, on the market for $1.795 million, is the smallest that architect Paul Masi says he has ever built.

The property was bought by the owners in the 1960s, however they only started developing the land 10 years ago, says Masi. He says it took them almost that long to arrange a permit for construction, and they had to build small due to restrictions on the .28-acre property.

Masi says it was a challenge because it changed the way he thought about building houses. “There’s no space that’s wasted,” says Masi, whose firm, Bates Masi, is based in Sag Harbor. “We used every available inch of the house for some type of function or program.”

The walls on the south side, which face the ocean, are glass, bringing light and the feeling of space into the two-bedroom house. The glass walls are in the bedrooms, where there are hidden shades in the ceiling that can be pulled down for privacy.

“The light is incredible,” says Vicky Thompson of The Corcoran Group, who is listing the 1.5-bathroom house. “It gives you such a great feeling.”

