One of the three bedrooms in a Greenport home on Long Island Sound listed for $1.65 million is a replica of a Titanic stateroom, complete with nautical-style bunk beds, built-in drawers and fixtures.

During the past four years, the seller, a serial renovator, installed a new kitchen (with marble countertops and stainless-steel appliances) that flows into light-filled living and dining spaces.

The master suite has a sitting area and a marble and tile bath. The additional two bedrooms are in a separate wing with a shared bath, also new.

A large open room on the lower level accommodates big gatherings and overflow weekend guests, and the house has dark mahogany floors throughout.

“The sunsets are magnificent, with different colors every night,” says listing agent Lisa Gilooly of Rosehip Partners.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

And there are multiple places to enjoy them. In addition to a large deck off the living and dining area, there is a patio on the lawn, a stairway leading to a bay beach and, carved into the bluff halfway down those stairs, a breakfast nook.