Bill and Hillary Clinton’s former Hamptons rental sells for $29M

Bill and Hillary Clinton’s former summer rental home in the Hamptons has sold for $29 million, says listing agent Rebekah Baker of Sotheby’s International Realty.

It is believed to be the highest selling property in East Hampton for 2017, says Baker.

The Clintons vacationed at the oceanfront house on Lily Pond Lane for a portion of the summer in 2011 and 2012, Baker says. The eight-bedroom home, with nine full bathrooms and two half-baths, sits on a 1.2-acre property with 200 feet of ocean frontage.

“It’s your ideal beach house,” says Baker, who adds that the house’s rental price for the month of August was $150,000. “It’s a very well-designed house from the 1920s with beautiful proportions. Very understated and elegant. It’s a classic.”

The 10,000-square-foot house was renovated in 2002, keeping many original details intact, Baker says. The kitchen was again updated in 2015, when Carrara marble countertops were added. The home, with six fireplaces, includes a living room that Baker says “takes advantage of the view of the ocean.” There’s also a formal dining room, an oak-paneled library and a billiards room. The bedrooms, all en suite, boast balconies that overlook the ocean.

The property includes a heated gunite pool and private pathway to Georgica Beach.

The house was listed in July 2015 for $32.5 million and first went into contract in December that year, Baker says. She says the lengthy process was due to “timing and everyone’s schedule. There wasn’t any rush.”

Property records show that the house last sold in 1996 for $3.2 million to Elie Hirschfeld, a real estate developer.