Bill O'Reilly buys Montauk property

It looks like Bill O’Reilly will be bringing his “No Spin Zone” to Montauk. The political commentator and host of “The O’Reilly Factor” on Fox News closed on an iconic piece of property atop a bluff overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, the real estate agent listing the property said Thursday.

O'Reilly purchased the 1.5-acre property for $7.65 million through Spinfree LLC, according to public records.

The home had been listed for $8.5 million and included a non-winterized 1940s bungalow owned by the Abbe family that has since been torn down to make room for a custom-built home, according to a news release sent out by Town & Country Real Estate Thursday.

Listing agent Theresa Eurell, manager of Town & Country’s Montauk office, says she’s not sure what O’Reilly plans to build there.

“He seems to say it’s going to be modest home, but that was through his architect,” Eurell says.

The property borders a nature preserve, and there’s a municipal lot not far away where visitors are allowed to park for no more than 15 minutes and take in the views from a scenic overlook.

“It’s a very sweet little spot and we all love it,” Eurell says.

The ceiling of the 600-square-foot, two-bedroom cottage, which for many years didn’t have running water, included old wooden beams from the Dominy estate in East Hampton, Eurell says. The family of craftsmen included clockmakers.

Robert Hefner, director of historic services for the Village of East Hampton, said officials from both the village and the East Hampton Historical Society had been interested in seeing the material from the Dominy estate, but it’s not clear what happened to the beams.

“We were never given the opportunity to see them,” Hefner said.