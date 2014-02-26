Bissett home in Mattituck finally sells

A 14,000-square-foot Mattituck home on 37 acres recently sold for $4 million.

Listing agent Sheri Clarry of The Corcoran Group, who also brought the buyer to the deal, says the acreage and the amenities, which include a 20-stall horse barn with an indoor riding arena, made it an attractive buy. The house has six bedrooms and 7½ bathrooms and indoor and outdoor pools. It’s a short walk to the Lieb Cellars tasting room.

The property was first listed in 2010 for $8.9 million with Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. The owner was James Bissett III, the late developer of the Long Island Aquarium and the Hyatt Place East End Hotel.

Bissett’s family owns and operates Bissett Nursery and used 22 acres of the estate. Ellen Bissett DeRiggi, Bissett’s cousin, says that, with the sale of the property, the company is going to centralize operations at its 40-acre Holtsville facility.

“We were happy we didn’t have to sell to developers and we could preserve the agricultural nature of that area,” Bissett DeRiggi says. “It was hard to find the right buyer to keep it intact.”