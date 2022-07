The party is just waiting to happen at a Colonial-style home in Brookville on the market for $2.7 million. The owner, who constructed pubs in Ireland for a living, has built several specialty rooms in the lower level of the house.

There is great attention to detail, says Christina Porter, listing agent with Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. Intricate woodwork along with a bit of whimsy are featured in all of the rooms. The cigar room comes with an air-extraction system and a ceiling map of Havana, created by artist Alex Gardega.

His murals are throughout the lower level, including the home theater, which has 12 seats salvaged from Radio City Music Hall, and the wine cellar, which boasts vintage bank vault doors. And, of course, there is a pub room complete with antique beer taps.