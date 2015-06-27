Brookville home with indoor pool, theater listed for $12.9 million

A Brookville home with an indoor saltwater pool and basketball court is on the market for $12.89 million.

The eight-bedroom Contemporary, which has 10 bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, was built in 1994 on eight acres.

Aside from the pool, which is housed in a two-level space with walls of windows, there's also a movie theater with chairs covered in blue velvet.

The basement has a gym and a sauna.

"It's an indoor playground," says Robin Bender of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who is co-listing the property with Anthony Piscopio.