ClassifiedsReal Estate

French chateau-style house in Brookville

Called Haut Bois, this Brookville house, built in 1916 for...

Called Haut Bois, this Brookville house, built in 1916 for wealthy Francophile Walter Effingham Maynard, was inspired by the Louis XIV hunting lodge that became the palace at Versailles. Credit: Shawn Elliott Luxury Homes and Estates

By LISA CHAMOFF. Special to Newsday

Called Haut Bois, this Brookville home, designed by architect Ogden Codman Jr. and built in 1916 for Walter Effingham Maynard, a Francophile, was inspired by the Louis XIV hunting lodge that became the palace at Versailles. It is now on the market for $16.5 million.

The restored French chateau-style home has seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

Inside looks like a palace, with a long marble entry hall, intricate moldings, murals and herringbone floors.

A billiards room with coffered ceilings and a wine cellar is on the lower level. Outside on the eight-acre property are gardens, a reflecting pool and a fountain designed by Jacques Greber.

John Messina of Shawn Elliott Luxury Homes & Estates is the listing agent.

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?