French chateau-style house in Brookville

Called Haut Bois, this Brookville home, designed by architect Ogden Codman Jr. and built in 1916 for Walter Effingham Maynard, a Francophile, was inspired by the Louis XIV hunting lodge that became the palace at Versailles. It is now on the market for $16.5 million.

The restored French chateau-style home has seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

Inside looks like a palace, with a long marble entry hall, intricate moldings, murals and herringbone floors.

A billiards room with coffered ceilings and a wine cellar is on the lower level. Outside on the eight-acre property are gardens, a reflecting pool and a fountain designed by Jacques Greber.

John Messina of Shawn Elliott Luxury Homes & Estates is the listing agent.