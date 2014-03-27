Brookville's Birdsong has music within and without

A contemporary home in Brookville, on the market for $4.388 million, is tuned for sound and music. The current owners dubbed the property Birdsong for the nightly chorus of birds heard around the lush two-acre landscape, says Jyll Kata, listing agent with Patricia Santella of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Inside, sounds of water emanate from a waterfall wall between the great room and the large front doors. It has a two-story-high ceiling, and floor-to-ceiling hand-carved marble fireplace and windows.

The music continues on the lower level of the 13,000-square-foot house, where a professional, state-of-the-art recording studio and a 12-seat home theater were added during a complete redesign of the home’s interior.

There are seven bedrooms, six bathrooms and one half bath. The master suite, on the first floor, has a private deck. All second-floor bedrooms have balconies. The eat-in kitchen has sliding glass doors that lead to the yard and an in-ground pool, Jacuzzi, outdoor wet bar and grill.

Other features include a wine cellar and tasting bar, a cigar room with a walk-in humidor, a spa/sauna and a game room.