Long Beach bungalow near the ocean lists for $525,000

A bungalow in Long Beach two blocks from the beach and boardwalk is on the market for $525,000. The annual property taxes are $6,639.

The 800-square-foot house was built in 1921 and completely renovated in 2013, after Superstorm Sandy.

“It was practically rebuilt,” said listing agent Cory Knopf of Compass Greater NY.

The kitchen. Credit: Chuck Danas

The house has two bedrooms and one bathroom. Despite the size of the home, the kitchen contains full-size appliances. Out front, the porch has enough space for seating, and is surrounded by a gated fence.

Other features include a new gas boiler and baseboard heating, plus a washer/dryer inside in a spacious laundry room.

“The laundry room could even be a small third bedroom,” Knopf said. “It’s really unusual.”

The living area. Credit: Chuck Danas

Located on New York Avenue, the first block in Long Beach's West End, the property is a short drive to the businesses on West Park Avenue and is near restaurants and shops on West Beech Street. There is a public parking lot nearby, in addition to street parking.

“It’s close to town, but not in the heart of it,” Knopf said.

Although Knopf is selling a beachy bungalow in the winter, living in Long Beach during the offseason has its perks, she noted.

The dining area. Credit: Chuck Danas

“You get all of Long Beach, without the tourists,” Knopf said. “You get all the great shopping, restaurants and bars, you can still use the boardwalk all year round, and there’s no crowds.”

The flood insurance is $890 a year. The property is served by the Long Beach City School District.