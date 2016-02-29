Buying a house in Flanders, on Long Island’s East End

The hamlet of Flanders sits on the Peconic River, offering “many waterfront properties with beautiful views,” says agent Theresa Thompson of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. Thompson says Flanders features more affordable homes than much of the East End, but is “centrally and conveniently located between the Hamptons on the South Fork and the wine country of the North Fork.”

Southampton Town Deputy Supervisor Frank Zappone says Flanders is a “tightly knit community where people rally around each other’s needs.” He says it’s the kind of place where people know each other, show up to town meetings and believe in their neighborhoods. Zappone calls that “an asset you can’t measure.”

Flanders is “rich in untapped resources,” Zappone says, as a transportation hub with a waterfront setting. He says he hopes a project approved by the town board in December, the Riverside Revitalization Action Plan, will help Flanders fulfill its potential. Zappone calls the project “one of the most significant commercial and residential development plans in the town’s history,” saying it will bring as many as 1,000 affordable housing units to the communities of Riverside, Flanders and Northampton over 10 years.

There are more than 3,000 acres of Suffolk County Parks within Flanders’ borders, including passive areas like Maple Swamp Park and Birch Creek Owl Pond Park. There are also recreation destinations like Sears Bellows County Park, where residents can hike, camp, fish, use bridle paths or rent a rowboat. Nature lovers can enjoy the diverse plant and animal life at Hubbard County Park while hiking, canoeing, kayaking and fishing at Penny Pond.

SALES PRICES

Between Feb. 1, 2015, and Feb. 20, 2016, there were 37 home sales, with a median sale price of $275,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $91,100, and the high was $635,000. During that same period a year earlier, 42 homes were sold, with a median sale price of $252,475. The price range was $120,000 to $450,000.

SCHOOLS

Students attend Riverhead High School. In 2015, 28 percent of graduates earned a Regents diploma with advanced designation. That’s down from 33 percent in 2014.

OTHER STATS

Town: Southampton

Area: 11.3 square miles

ZIP code: 11901

Population: 4,472

Median age: 34.3

Median household income: $60,917

Median home value: $237,500*

LIRR to NYC: From Riverhead, 2 hours and 12 minutes, one train at peak; from Hampton Bays, 2 hours and 10 minutes, one train at peak

Monthly ticket: $485

School district: Riverhead

RECENTLY SOLD

Bay Avenue, $635,000

After 194 days on the market, this Postmodern sold for $60,000 less than its asking price. Built in 2010, the home offers three bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths, an eat-in kitchen and a combination living room and dining room. Two bedrooms in the 2,850-square-foot home are en suite, and the second-story great room features a wall of windows with views of Reeves Bay. There are multiple decks on the .92-acre property, which comes with access to all Southampton Town ocean beaches. Taxes are $8,886.

Meadowbrook Lane, $350,000

Originally listed for $374,990, this five-bedroom log cabin sold after 195 days on the market. The 2002 home offers two full baths and an open floor plan with cathedral ceilings and a stone fireplace. There’s an eat-in kitchen, a combination living room/dining room and a full, finished basement. The 0.9-acre property features a 44-by-60-foot porch and a two-car garage, and is equipped with in-ground sprinklers. Taxes are $6,648.

Evergreen Road, $201,100

This three-bedroom raised ranch sold for more than its asking price of $199,900 after 70 days on the market. The home was built in 1952, and has two full bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen and a formal dining room. There’s a main-floor master bedroom, an attic and a partial basement. The 0.32-acre property includes a rear patio and detached garage. Taxes are $3,354.

NOW ON THE MARKET

Starter, $175,000

A one-bedroom ranch has one full bath, an office and a living room with a wood-burning stove. The roof, windows and electric are updated. A deck overlooks the 0.34-acre property. Taxes are $3,297. Amanda Field, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-298-6169.

Trade-up, $389,000

An expanded ranch that offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a formal dining room and a living room with a fireplace. There’s a front porch and rear deck on the 1.5-acre property. Taxes are $3,883. Patricia Shackel, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-298-8000.

High-end, $749,000

This four-bedroom Tudor has three full baths, a fireplace, skylight, hardwood floors and private balcony off the master suite. There’s an in-ground pool and deck on the 1.7-acre property. Taxes are $9,140. Aaron Sacks, Town & Country Real Estate, 631-871-9512.

ON MULTIPLE LISTINGS

Number of houses: 24

Price range: $159,000 to $749,000

Tax range: $2,296 to $9,140