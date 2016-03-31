Buying a house in Huntington

THE SCOOP

Huntington hamlet is the “cultural capital of Long Island,” according to Town Supervisor Frank Petrone. Petrone says the community is the historic core of the Town of Huntington and “a microcosm of all of the things that make the Town such an exciting place to live.” Petrone cites a vibrant business district of shops and restaurants, the Cinema Arts Centre and the Huntington Arts Council’s Summer Arts Festival as some of the community’s standout attractions.

There’s a procession of parades for residents to revel in throughout the year, including the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the Long Island Pride Parade, the Long Island Columbus Day Parade and one on Thanksgiving weekend in which Long Island fire departments compete for best float.

There’s quite a price range when it comes to homes in Huntington, says Cathy Casalicchio of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, with everything from cottages and bungalows to multimillion-dollar homes overlooking the water. She says it’s a community where most homes on the market sell, “and if they don’t, it’s because they were priced too high.”

“There’s so much to do culturally” in Huntington, Casalicchio says, with the Heckscher Museum of Art offering impressive rotating exhibitions and the Huntington Historical Society hosting a rich calendar of events for varied ages and interests. Huntington offers residents many ways to get involved in the community, Casalicchio says, and to make the most of the great outdoors. There’s access to beach communities and hiking trails, and Casalicchio says “there’s no better boating spot” than Huntington because of its deepwater harbors.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There are three condos on the market, ranging in price from $360,000 to $710,000. There are four co-ops on the market with a price range of $248,000 to $389,000.

SALES PRICE

Between Feb. 1, 2015, and March 20, 2016, there were 456 home sales, with a median sale price of $511,750, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $170,000, and the high was $1,800,000. During that same period a year earlier there were 405 home sales, with a median sale price of $515,000. The price range was $125,000 to $2,725,000.

SCHOOLS

Students attend Huntington High School. In 2015, 49 percent of graduates earned a Regents diploma with advanced designation. That’s up from 48 percent in 2014.

OTHER STATS

Town Huntington

Area 7.5 square miles

ZIP code 11743

Population 18,046

Median age 45.3

Median household income $120,346

Median home value $500,000*

LIRR Huntington to NYC 55-70 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $338

School district Huntington

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlsli.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$1,150,000

Pondview Court

Originally listed for $1,250,000, this center hall Colonial sold after 170 days on the market. The 1980 home was renovated in 2006 to include five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-baths. There’s an eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, great room, library and master suite. The home offers two fireplaces, hardwood floors and a full basement. There’s a front porch and inground pool on the .56-acre, cul-de-sac property, which is equipped with a generator and inground sprinklers. The taxes are $21,151.

$747,000

Flower Hill Road

After 133 days on the market, this five-bedroom farm ranch sold for $32,000 less than its asking price. The 1955 home offers three full baths, an updated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and two master bedrooms — including one with three walls of windows and walk-in closets. The home features hardwood floors, a fireplace, cedar closets and a full, finished basement. There’s a deck and two-car garage on the one-acre property. The taxes are $15,940.

$560,000

Crossman Place

This three-bedroom expanded Cape sold for $19,000 less than its asking price after 156 days on the market. The 1965 home offers two updated baths and an open floor plan with an eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, a family room and a living room with a fireplace. Amenities include a skylight, hardwood floors and a walk-in closet. The .14-acre property is on a corner lot, featuring a brick patio, a deck, inground sprinklers and a two-car garage. The taxes are $13,436.

NOW ON THE MARKET

Starter

$299,000

This three-bedroom Colonial offers 1-1/2 baths, an eat-in kitchen, formal dining room and a finished basement. There’s a front porch on the 50-by-133-foot property. The taxes are $8,900. Alexander Panagacos, Laffey Fine Homes, 917-405-5195

Trade Up

$825,000

Set on a half-acre, this four-bedroom farm ranch has 3-1/2 baths, a den with an atrium ceiling, a living room with a fireplace and a master suite and comes with beach rights. The taxes are $20,359. Cathy Casalicchio, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 631-678-8929

High-End

$1,175,000

This five-bedroom Colonial offers 5 1⁄2 baths, a fireplace, hardwood floors and a steamroom in the finished basement. There’s a five-car garage on the 1.14-acre property. The taxes are $27,140. Teresa Zboray and JoAnn Pujols, Signature Premier Properties, 516-316-8302 and 631-673-3700

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses 117

Price range $299,000-$3,150,000

Tax range $5,692-$49,430