Stately Amityville offers history, downtown, access to bay

THE SCOOP From the circa 1892 Triangle building that once housed the post office and village court, to the 1909 William T. Lauder Museum of local artifacts and memorabilia, Amityville abounds in architecture with historic provenance.

“It really makes it a very attractive place to visit and live,” said Joe Guidice, Amityville village historian, who lives in the sole village home on the National Register of Historic Places.

With Great South Bay to the south and Sunrise Highway to the north, the village encompasses a quarter-mile historic district along Broadway/Route 110 of mostly 19th century homes near popular Amityville Beach, Avon Lake, Amityville Music Hall and Peterkin and Pearsall parks.

Businesses on Broadway in downtown Amityville. Credit: Morgan Campbell

The village is known for its stately tree-lined streets, said Denise Torino, an agent with Seal the Deal Real Estate.

“It makes you feel like the way that Long Island used to be,” Torino said.

Planning officials recently submitted 18 projects for consideration to the New York State Downtown Revitalization Initiative, which has earmarked $10 million for the village.

One of the potential plans is to “narrow the corridor through the village and widen the sidewalks and create more walkability,” said Jennifer Ronzo, an agent with Signature Premier Properties, who is on the planning committee.

Village By the Bay, a 117-unit rental development that opened in 2000, has studio apartments starting at $1,995 and two-bedrooms going for up to $3,600. Avalon Amityville, with 318 apartments and 21 town houses for rent, is slated to open in the spring.

A view of Great South Bay from Amityville Beach. Credit: Morgan Campbell

There are many Victorians and Colonials, with prices starting at $500,000 and going up to more than $1 million for waterfront.

Initially called Huntington West Neck South, the hamlet became a thriving mill and farming area, gradually developing into a destination for shopping. In the early 1900s, the rich and famous, such as Al Capone, summered in homes, cottages and hotels near the bay.

Legend has it that Amityville earned its name at a raucous meeting in 1846, either when an attendee announced, “What this meeting needs is some amity” or when notable resident Samuel Ireland suggested they name it after his boat, the Amity.

Amity Furniture on Broadway is one of several stores selling vintage goods in the village. Credit: Morgan Campbell

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are three condos and three co-ops on the market, ranging from $199,500 to $457,000.

SALE PRICES Between Nov. 1, 2021, and Nov. 30, 2022, there were 169 home sales with a median sale price of $505,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $44,000 and the high was $2.225 million. During that period a year earlier there were 176 home sales with a median sale price of $455,000. The price range was $32,000 to $1.25 million.

OTHER STATS

Town Babylon

Area 2.06 square miles

ZIP code 11701

Population 9,500

Median age 47.9

Median household income $91,555

Median home value $556,161

Monthly LIRR ticket from Amityville $327

School districts, graduation rates Amityville (88%), Copiague (90%)

Parks Peterkin Park, James A. Caples Memorial Park

Libraries Amityville, Copiague

Hospitals Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, St. Joseph Hospital

Transit Suffolk County Transit Routes 1A, 20, 33

Sources: 2020 Census; 2020 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

NOW ON THE MARKET

Priced at $1.299 million, this split-level on Bayside Avenue has bay views from every room. Credit: Mandalay Luxury Photography

$1.299 million

With a bay view from every room, this 3,800-square-foot split-level built in 1955 has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a kitchen with new appliances, radiant-heated bathroom floors and an entertainment room with a bar. The 0.46-acre property includes a pool, hot tub, 80 feet of bulkhead, a 50-foot pier with boatlift and two built-in grills. Taxes are $31,533. Giuseppe Pinello and Michael vanBoom, Exit Realty Achieve, 631-543-2009.

Priced at $799,000, this expanded ranch on Ocean Avenue is set on the Amityville River. Credit: LI Virtual Tours

$799,000

This 2,352-square-foot expanded ranch built in 1958 on the Amityville River has an open floor plan with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, hardwood floors and barn-door sliders. The 0.38-acre property includes a one-bedroom guest cottage with a sleeping loft and a private boat slip. Taxes are $22,610. Jennifer Ronzo, Signature Premier Properties, 631-842-8400.

Priced at $680,000, this Tudor on Lebrun Avenue is set on a canal. Credit: Robert Phillips

$679,999

Built in 1939, this bayfront 2,200-square-foot Tudor has four bedrooms, two baths, hardwood floors, a galley kitchen and a full unfinished basement. The 0.17-acre fenced-in property has 60 feet of bulkhead, an outdoor shower, hot tub, boat lift and detached two-car garage. Taxes are $13,087. Denise Torino, Seal the Deal Real Estate, 631-456-4600.

RECENTLY SOLD

$1.575 million

Ocean Ave.

Style Modern

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2½

Built 2015

Lot size 0.44 acre

Taxes $26,760

+/- List price -$120,000

Days on market 94

$951,500

Unqua Pl.

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 2

Bathrooms 2

Built 2015

Lot size 0.69 acre

Taxes $25,278

+/- List price +52,500

Days on market 143

$790,000

S. Ketcham Ave.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1½

Built 1900

Lot size 0.64 acre

Taxes $18,769

+/- List price +50,010

Days on market 107

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 55

Price range $109,999 to $1.299 million

Tax range $980 to $31,533