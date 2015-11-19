Buying in Aquebogue: North Fork gateway

The North Fork hamlet of Aquebogue offers a lifestyle that’s “a world away” from urban hustle and bustle, says agent Stephanie Hunter of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, but is little more than an hour’s drive from the city line.

Hunter says there’s “a feeling of complete decompression” when you spend time in the community, where she says you can measure the travel time to all the North Fork has to offer not just by minutes behind the wheel but via leisurely walks and kayak rides to many destinations.

Hunter says Aquebogue’s location as the “first hamlet” of the North Fork gives residents easy access to Riverhead attractions such as the Long Island Aquarium and the Tanger Outlets as well as Indian Island County Park, where visitors can hike, camp and fish and enjoy picnicking, an activity field and a playground.

Riverhead Town Councilman George Gabrielsen calls Aquebogue “the gateway to the North Fork” and all of its historic beauty. Gabrielsen says the hamlet has a rural character, with farms that have been cultivated by the same families since the 1700s, helping to preserve open space. He cites the farmstands, marinas and the historic Old Steeple Church as some of the attractions that make Aquebogue such a scenic and special place to live.

Another Aquebogue attraction — the vineyards. The hamlet is home to Paumanok Vineyards, which was named the 2015 Winery of the Year at the New York Wine and Food Classic. Since Paumanok opened in 1983, the 127-acre vineyard has been nominated for the American Winery of the Year by Wine Enthusiast and many of its individual wines have won awards from the New York Cork report.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

CONDOS AND TOWN HOUSES

There is one condo for sale for $569,000.

SALES PRICE

Between Oct. 1, 2014, and Nov. 10, 2015, there were 42 home sales, with a median sale price of $380,000 according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $165,000 and the high was $1,332,500. During that same period a year earlier, there were 39 home sales, with a median sale price of $375,000. The price range was $165,000 to $1,500,000.

SCHOOLS

In 2014, 33 percent of students graduating from the Riverhead School District earned a Regents diploma with advanced designation, according to a New York State Education Department website. That percentage is down from 36 percent in 2013.

OTHER STATS

Town Aquebogue

Area 3.8 square miles

ZIP code 11931

Population 2,438

Median age 32.7

Median household income $64,529

Median home value $360,000*

LIRR time from Riverhead to NYC 132 minutes, one train at peak

Monthly ticket $485

School district Riverhead

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$925,000, Bay Harbor Road

This bay front cedar cottage, built in the year 2000, sold for $50,000 less than its asking price after 55 days on the market. The home features three en-suite bedrooms and an open floor plan with an eat-in kitchen, living room, dining room and den. Amenities include wide-plank flooring, a fireplace and a skylight. The 0.16-acre property includes 50 feet of waterfront with a bulkhead, a front porch and rear deck. The home is situated on a cul-de-sac and comes with a titled dock for a 30-foot boat. Taxes are $12,775.

$480,000, Foxglove Row

After 246 days on the market, this four-bedroom Postmodern sold for $119,000 less than its asking price. The home has three bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen, a formal dining room and a great room with a fireplace. Built in 2006, the home has hardwood floors, an office and a full basement. There’s a stone patio and screened-in porch on the .23-acre property, which abuts a golf course and is equipped with inground sprinklers. Residents have access to a community pool and tennis court. Taxes are $12,799.

$320,000, Cove Street

Originally listed for $389,000, this three-bedroom cape sold earlier this month after 328 days on the market. The 1961 home has two bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen, a formal dining room and a living room with a fireplace. There are hardwood floors throughout the home, which also offers a combination laundry room/mudroom and a finished basement that includes a bar, workshop and an outside entrance. There’s a porch, patio and two-car garage on the .63-acre property. Taxes are $9,005.

NOW ON THE MARKET

Starter, $369,000

This renovated two-bedroom cottage has 1-1/2 baths and offers an open floor plan with hardwood floors and a fireplace. There’s a deck on the 50-by-120-foot property, which comes with beach and dock rights. Taxes are $5,641. Rose McKillop, Andrew Stype Realty, 631-793-5491.

Trade-up, $699,000

This three-bedroom cottage offers two full baths, an eat-in kitchen, a dining room and a living room with a fireplace. There’s a stone patio on the .32-acre property, which features a private backyard beach. Taxes are $8,208. Patricia Shackel, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-298-6181

High-end, $999,000

This bay front home has three bedrooms and three full baths, a dining room, den and a living room with a fireplace. There’s a bulkhead and wraparound porch on the 100-by-159-foot property, which comes with beach rights. Taxes are $15,987. Stephanie Hunter, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-248-6655

ON MULTIPLE LISTINGS

Number of houses 38

Price range $164,500 to $3.7 million

Tax range $2,368 to $24,259