Buying in Elmont

Situated along Nassau’s western border, Elmont is nicknamed the “Gateway to Long Island,” says Assemb. Michaelle Solages, who was born and raised in the hamlet. With its proximity to Manhattan, residents live in suburbia while working in and enjoying the night life of New York City, she adds.

Elmont is a diverse community, Solages says, evident from “the multicultural opportunities to eat, to the faces of the homeowners who plant their roots in Elmont.”

Development could soon be coming to the area. Solages says a public hearing will be held in July regarding plans to develop Belmont Park, which could include a new arena for the New York Islanders. The site is a landmark attraction in Elmont, with a 430-acre racetrack that annually hosts the Belmont Stakes, the third leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown. Newsday reported in April that the Islanders will submit a bid to build a new arena at the state-run property.

“This is an opportunity to build a downtown right here in Elmont, and it’s going to attract people from around the state and the country,” Solages says. “We want to make sure that what happens at Belmont energizes and uplifts the community.”

Hempstead Town Councilman Ed Ambrosino, who was a longtime resident of Elmont, says the development will enhance the area’s marketability as a family destination. Ambrosino credits Hempstead Town Supervisor Anthony Santino for calling for a full-service Long Island Rail Road station at Belmont “to meet the needs of our commuters.”

Elmont is a draw for many first-time home buyers, says JoAnn Seeno of Exit Realty United, who lived in Elmont for 50 years. The most common housing style in Elmont, Seeno says, are capes, many of which are brick. She adds that the area also features Colonials, ranches and high ranches.

Parks in Elmont, some with newly installed and repurposed athletic fields, include Averill Boulevard Park and Swimming Pool Complex, Dutch Broadway Park, Hendrickson Avenue Park, and Elmont Road Park. Other popular attractions in the hamlet are the Elmont Memorial Library, which includes a 430-seat theater and hosts many social events, and eateries like King Umberto pizzeria and restaurant and Sapienza’s Bakery, Ambrosino says.

There are also plans, Solages says, to redevelop several empty properties and conduct beautification projects at existing stores along Hempstead Turnpike, which added a smaller-format Target earlier this year.

CONDOS AND TOWN HOUSES

There is one condo on the market for $355,000.

SALES PRICES

Between June 1, 2016, and June 21, 2017, there were 260 home sales with a median sale price of $399,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $150,000 and the high was $660,000. During that time period a year earlier, there were 242 home sales with a median sale price of $350,000. The price range was $75,000 to $600,000.

SCHOOLS

Most students attend either Elmont Memorial High School or Sewanhaka High School. In 2016, 39 percent of Elmont Memorial graduates and 31 percent of Sewanhaka graduates earned a Regents diploma with advanced designation.

OTHER STATS

Town Hempstead

Area 3.4 square miles

ZIP code 11003

Population 33,198

Median age 37.1

Median household income $89,523

Median home value $395,000*

LIRR to NYC 34-42 minutes at peak (Floral Park)

Monthly ticket $261

School district Elmont

RECENTLY SOLD

$510,000

KIRKMAN AVENUE After 113 days on the market, this five-bedroom, 2 1⁄2-bathroom cape sold for $19,000 less than its asking price. The house, built in 1970, has an open living room, adjoining dining room and eat-in kitchen, which includes an outside entrance. The main level also has three bedrooms and a full bathroom. An additional two bedrooms, living area and full bathroom are on the upper level. The home, on a 40-by-100-foot corner property, also has a finished basement. The taxes are $10,745.

$369,000

LINCOLN STREET This four-bedroom cape sold for its asking price in May after 224 days on the market. The 1951 home, with one full bathroom, includes a living room with hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar and a sunroom. Two bedrooms are on the main level, and two are on the second floor. The 40-by-100-foot property also has a full basement and a detached one-car garage. The taxes are $9,315.

$297,000

BELMONT AVENUE Originally listed for $315,000, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom ranch sold in April after 245 days on the market. The brick house, which was built in 1952, features a main level with a living room, eat-in kitchen, two bedrooms and full bathroom. The house also has a full basement and an attic. The 60-by-100-foot property, with new fencing, has a private driveway that leads to a detached two-car garage. The taxes are $8,576.

NOW ON THE MARKET

Starter

$379,000 This expanded cape, with three bedrooms and 2 1⁄2 bathrooms, includes a living room, den with a fireplace, dining room, eat-in kitchen and finished basement. The 60-by-117-foot property also boasts a detached two-car garage. Taxes: $9,853. Chris Costa, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 516-798-4100

Trade-Up

$470,000 This three-bedroom, 1 1⁄2-bathroom Colonial features a living room, granite eat-in kitchen and formal dining room. The 47-by-100-foot property also has a full finished basement, detached one-car garage and front and back patios. Taxes: $11,100. Kionne Williams, Laffey Real Estate, 917-701-5112

High-End

$575,000 This three-bedroom, 2 1⁄2-bath home includes a living room, eat-in kitchen, dining area and master suite with a new bathroom and walk-in closet on a 40-by-100-foot lot. Taxes: $10,261. Yadlynd Cherubin, Keller Williams Realty Greater, 646-271-3004

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses 73

Price range $239,000 to $599,000

Tax range $5,579 to $15,504