Bucolic Fort Salonga a quick hop to North Shore beaches
THE SCOOP Tucked away on Long Island Sound, the bucolic hamlet of Fort Salonga is accessible to parkways, downtown Northport and Kings Park as well as beaches, including the popular Crab Meadow and Sunken Meadow State Parks and the quieter Callahans Beach. The area is also home to extensive wetlands, a nature preserve and two golf courses.
“Fort Salonga is a lovely, quiet community that has access to many serene beaches and paths,” said Jacqueline Clancy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, who grew up there and is planning to move back from Smithtown.
Home styles vary from small ranches to 5,000-square-foot new construction, with prices starting at about $600,000 and reaching $3 million and up.
Fort Salonga has maintained the same feel for years, partially because of the advocacy of residents, noted Keith Macartney, president of Fort Salonga Association.
The group opposes a developer’s plan to build 17 houses on the 27-acre Owl Hill estate, and would prefer it be turned into parkland, as proposed by Suffolk County. Owl Hill is on the Smithtown side of the hamlet, which is zoned for 1-acre plots; the Huntington side is zoned for ½-acre lots.
A second organization, Fort Salonga Property Owners Association, whose members live along the perimeter of the Indian Hills Country Club, has objected to a proposal to convert the 150-acre property into an 86-unit senior housing development.
In 1684, the Long Island Brick Co. was established in the hamlet, and for more than two centuries shipped bricks all over Long Island and to New England.
The British built Fort Slongo in 1776 on a hilltop near Long Island Sound, which served as the Redcoats’ easternmost fortification on the North Shore. In 1781, American forces attacked and burned down the fort. The community’s name was changed to Fort Salonga when a post office was established a few years later.
Booker T. Washington, the famed Black educator and author, built home on a cliff overlooking the Sound in Fort Salonga in 1911, where he spent summers. The current owners of the house, which had fallen into disrepair, are awaiting DEC approval to move it away from the eroded bluff, said Robert Hughes, Huntington town historian.
CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are no condos or co-ops on the market.
SALE PRICES Between Dec. 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2022, there were 28 home sales with a median sale price of $965,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $455,000 and the high was $1.95 million. During that period a year earlier there were 25 home sales with a median sale price of $999,999. The price range was $493,000 to $2.85 million.
OTHER STATS
Towns Huntington, Smithtown
Area 9.49 square miles
ZIP code 11768
Population 9,652
Median age 48.1
Median household income $159,700
Median home value $997,000
Monthly LIRR ticket from Northport $327
School districts, graduation rates Northport-East Northport (95%), Kings Park (97%)
Parks Makamah Nature Preserve, Crab Meadow Beach
Libraries Northport, Kings Park
Hospitals Huntington Hospital, St. Catherine of Sienna Hospital
Transit Suffolk County Transit Route 41
Sources: 2020 Census; 2020 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov
NOW ON THE MARKET
$3.35 million
Set on 1 acre overlooking Long Island Sound, this 3,000-square-foot four-bedroom, 4½-bath Mediterranean-style home built in 1978 features a large front courtyard, open floor plan, white marble floors, high-end kitchen with professional grade appliances, and primary suite with private deck. There’s also a pool, cabana and wet bar, deck and attached two-car garage. Taxes are $36,297. Kathryn Martin, Signature Premier Properties, 631-754-3600.
$2.9 million
This 4,500-square-foot Colonial built in 2012 has five bedrooms, 4½ baths, hardwood floors, a family room, sitting room and den, 12-seat movie theater, and gym. Set on 3.2 acres, the gated property has bluestone patios, a saltwater pool and hot tub, pool house with bathroom and kitchenette, tennis court, two-tee golf putting green, and attached two-car garage with additional two-car lift. Taxes are $29,147. Jamie Marcantonio, Signature Premier Properties, 631-673-3700.
$749,990
Built in 1959, this 2,500-square-foot cedar ranch is on a private, wooded 1.11 acres with lush landscaping. It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, several decks and patios, an updated kitchen with terracotta flooring and tin ceiling, unfinished partial basement and detached two-car garage. An adjacent undeveloped 1.15-acre lot is also part of the property. Taxes are $12,948. Anne Marie Schiano and John Candiano, Assist2Sell of Long Island, 631-670-3615.
RECENTLY SOLD
$1.13 million
Ashley Loop
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms 3
Built 1997
Lot size 0.66 acre
Taxes $29,317
+/- List price -$70,000
Days on market 92
$995,000
Soundview Dr.
Style Cape
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 3
Built 1949
Lot size ½ acre
Taxes $15,415
+/- List price -$105,000
Days on market 160
$675,000
Bread and Cheese Hollow Rd.
Style Expanded Cape
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 2
Built 1957
Lot size 1.07 acre
Taxes $14,068
+/- List price -$24,999
Days on market 134
ON ONEKEY MLS
Number of listings 4
Price range $749,990 to $3.35 million
Tax range $12,948 to $36,297