Mineola's walkable downtown, busy train hub attracting homebuyers

THE SCOOP House hunters looking for a community that offers year-round activities are gravitating to Mineola, a walkable village with a thriving downtown, expanded train station and warm atmosphere, according to some longtime residents.

“There’s a lot for a young and growing family to do,” said Orlando Frade, an agent with Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who grew up in Mineola. “The library has numerous programs, and there are parks that have music in the summer and sports courts. Plus, the downtown area has trendy shops and restaurants with outdoor dining and live music on the weekends.”

A visitor takes a December stroll in Mineola Memorial Park. Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Mineola retains a “small-time village feeling,” thanks to an athletic association and community pool at Wilson Park “where kids can spend the whole summer,” said Patrick Diskin, owner of P J Diskin and Sons Realty, who has lived there for 38 years. He also cited a camp that charges nominally, a robust Chamber of Commerce and a convenient train ride to Manhattan from Long Island Rail Road station, one of the Island's largest.

Commuters at Mineola’s LIRR station. Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

A new five-level garage on Harrison Avenue includes 551 parking spots for residents and other commuters who pay a daily fee in addition to two other commuter garages.

Mineola became a hub in the 1830s when the LIRR added a stop to the little village then known as Hempstead Branch, where farmers raised corn, potatoes, cattle, sheep and poultry. Later, the name was changed to Mineola, a Native American name meaning “pleasant village.” It earned nationwide fame in the early 1900s as daring young aviators made pioneer flights from the Mineola fields, staking Long Island's claim to "the cradle of aviation." In 1898, Mineola became the Nassau County seat and incorporated in 1906.

Shops along Mineola Boulevard. Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

The area has mostly Colonials and Capes. There are no split levels and very few ranches, said Diskin, because most homes were built from the 1920s to 1950s, typically on small 50-by-100-foot lots. Prices range from $600,000 to $900,000.

Some two-family homes have sold for about $1.2 million. There are rental apartments in buildings that went up in the 1980s that have been converted to condos and co-ops within walking distance of the train, starting around $215,000.

An apartment building on Clinton Avenue. Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are one condo and nine co-ops on the market, ranging from $175,000 to $425,000.

SALE PRICES Between Dec. 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2022, there were 141 home sales with a median sale price of $697,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $441,6000 and the high was $1.385 million. During that period a year earlier there were 144 home sales with a median sale price of $656,500. The price range was $430,000 to $1.32 million.

OTHER STATS

Town North Hempstead

Area 1.85 square miles

ZIP code 11501

Population 20,800

Median age 42.4

Median household income $103,557

Median home value $690,000

Monthly LIRR ticket from Mineola $243

School districts, graduation rates Mineola (97%), East Williston (98%), Carle Place (98%)

Parks Wilson Park, Mineola Memorial Park

Library Mineola

Hospitals NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island

Transit NICE Bus Routes 23, 23, 40/41

Sources: 2020 Census; 2020 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

