Buying in Roslyn Village

What separates the Village of Roslyn from surrounding areas is its antique charm, says Gwen Levy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

Unlike Roslyn Harbor, Roslyn Estates and Roslyn Heights, the village has a historic district and traditional Colonials, some dating back to the mid-1800s, Levy says.

“Many multigenerational families are living in homes that get passed down generation to generation,” says Levy, who was born and raised and Roslyn. “It has a small-town feel in a more cosmopolitan kind of area.”

Most new construction in the area, she says, has kept the traditional feel. Roslyn Landing, a 78-unit luxury housing development on a 12-acre lot, will offer homes ranging from two to four bedrooms. Priced between $1.4 million and $1.75 million, each home will have a private elevator and two-car garage. Amenities will include a waterfront promenade, a golf simulator and in-home spa services. Construction on the first phase of 28 units is expected to be completed in June.

Roslyn Lumber Yard, a recently constructed waterfront rental development, offers two-bedroom, two-bathroom luxury apartments ranging from about $4,200 to $5,500 per month. The three-story building, with ground-floor retail space, has 20 units, a lobby and a gym.

“They’re very high-end,” Levy says. “They look like they just came out of SoHo.”

Levy describes Roslyn as an artsy village laden with historic sites and landmarks. It’s home to the Ellen J. Ward Memorial Clock Tower that stands in the middle of the village; the historic Roslyn Grist Mill, a Dutch-framed Colonial commercial structure that dates back to the 1700s and is currently being restored; and the Bryant Library, which formed in 1874 and, according to its website, is the oldest continuing library in Nassau County.

This five-bedrom ranch, listed for $1.188 million in March 2017, is considered a trade-up purchase in Roslyn Village. Credit: Roy Sobel Premier Properties

“There’s a multitude of historic monuments in the village, and we have a district that’s listed in the National Historic Register,” says Mayor John Durkin. “That gives us a real niche in the real estate market on Long Island.”

Durkin says a project to repave all roads in the village, which began last year, is expected to be completed this year. The village, he adds, is also very conscientious of its green space. The area includes Gerry Park, a 16-acre area with a duck pond, and various pocket parks.

Overlooking the pond is The Jolly Fisherman and Steak House, a family-run restaurant open since 1957. Shops and eateries line Main Street and Old Northern Boulevard, which Levy says has everything “from a shoemaker to a tailor to the latest fashions to home goods, everything.”

The Roslyn School District, Levy adds, is very highly respected and sought after.

This four-bedroom Colonial, on the market in March 2017 for $1.788 million, includes a solarium with a hot tub. It is considered a high-end purchase in Roslyn Village. Credit: Laffey International

CONDOS AND TOWN HOUSES

There are 16 condos on the market ranging in price from $499,000 to $1.75 million.

SALES PRICES

Between March 1, 2016, and March 24, 2017, there were 61 home sales, with a median sale price of $937,500, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $555,000, and the high was $3,030,000. During that period a year earlier there were 62 home sales with a median sale price of $917,500. The price range was $488,000 to $2,200,000.

SCHOOLS

Most students attend Roslyn High School. In 2016, 77 percent of graduates earned a Regents diploma with advanced designation.

OTHER STATS

Town: North Hempstead

Area: 0.6 square miles

ZIP code: 11576

Population: 2,770

Median age: 46.9

Median household income: $87,019

Median home value: $945,000

LIRR to NYC: 47 to 54 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket: $297

School district: Roslyn

SOURCES: 2010 census; mlsli.com; LIRR*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

VERITY LANE, $1.55 million

After 283 days on the market, this six-bedroom Colonial sold for $549,000 less than its asking price. The home, built in 1988, features 4 1⁄2 bathrooms. Beyond a two-story foyer is a living room with a fireplace, a dining room with French doors and a family room with built-in shelving and a fireplace. The kitchen opens to an atrium with floor-to-ceiling glass. The master suite features a full bathroom and private terrace. The 2.01-acre property also boasts a two-car garage and a partially finished basement. The taxes are $38,611.

SOUTH DRIVE, $908,000

This four-bedroom Ranch sold for $31,000 less than its asking price after 104 days on the market. The 1953 home, with two full bathrooms, includes a living room with a fireplace. A den, also with a fireplace, includes a full wall of windows that looks out to the backyard and sliding glass doors that open to a bluestone patio. The eat-in kitchen leads to the formal dining room. The master bedroom boasts a private bathroom. The 0.34-acre property also includes a full basement and attached two-car garage. The taxes are $17,042.

REGENT PLACE, $840,000

Originally listed for $899,000, this four-bedroom expanded ranch sold in December after 99 days on the market. The home, built in 1949, features three full bathrooms. The living room includes hardwood floors, nearly floor-to-ceiling windows and a dual-sided fireplace that also warms the dining room. Three bedrooms, one with a bathroom, are situated on the main level. An additional bedroom with a bathroom is on the second level. The 85-by-150-foot property also boasts a full basement, attached two-car garage and back deck. The taxes are $17,646.

NOW ON THE MARKET

STARTER, $850,000

This two-bedroom Colonial offers two bathrooms and a powder room, a formal living room with a fireplace, an eat-in kitchen, a formal dining room and a den with a wall of windows. The 51-by-111-foot property also boasts a wraparound porch, a one-car garage and basement.

Taxes: $13,044. Renee Hughes, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-996-9737.

TRADE-UP, $1.188 million

This five-bedroom ranch, with three full bathrooms, has a living room with a fireplace, den, dining room and an eat-in kitchen with sliders that open to a multilevel deck.

The 0.46-acre property includes a basement and attached two-car garage. Roy Sobel, Roy Sobel Premier Properties, 516-236-7118.

HIGH-END, $1.788 million

This four-bedroom Colonial boasts 3 1⁄2 bathrooms, a grand two-story entrance, living room, dining room, family room, gourmet eat-in kitchen and master suite with a dressing room. The 0.38-acre property also includes a full finished basement, a solarium with a hot tub and a four-car garage.

Taxes: $37,324. Joyce Styne, Laffey International, 516-639-9596.

ON MULTIPLE LISTINGS

Number of houses: 30

Price range: $269,000 to $2.25 million

Tax range: $10,602 to $37,324