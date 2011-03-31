Buying in the village of Sag Harbor

The scoop. Charming and picturesque, the historic village of Sag Harbor is popular for its deep-water docks and quaint downtown dotted by vintage buildings that house a variety of shops and restaurants.

"One of the things I love about Sag Harbor is that it has a small-town feeling, even though it's a major resort area," says resident Gioia DiPaolo of Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

"It's one of the more unique Hamptons," says Joseph De Sane of the Corcoran Group, noting the village's history, extravagant summertime happenings and mix of people from different backgrounds.

Main Street offers upscale shopping as well as mom-and-pop shops and a diverse choice of cuisine. The historic district along Main Street boasts the Old Custom House and the Sag Harbor Whaling & Historical Museum. The stretch along Bay Street offers a marina with a park overlooking the water as well as the Bay Street Theater on the Long Wharf.

Many of the homes were built in the 19th century. Styles include Federal, Victorian, saltbox and a handful of Arts & Crafts. Ranches, Capes and Colonials also can be found. Prices are often north of $1 million, but buyers occasionally can find a home for less than $1 million, DiPaolo says.

Condos. From $400,000 to about $1 million.

Seasonal rentals. From $15,000, for a small cottage, up to $500,000.

Sales price. In all 11 markets monitored by Town & County Real Estate's Hamptons Year End 2010 Home Sales Report, home sales increased with 51 sales in 2010 versus 23 sales in 2009. Houses priced from $2 million to $3.49 million increased from 1 in 2009 to 12 in 2010.

Attractions. Haven's Beach on Bay Street; Chamber of Commerce events include the Arts & Crafts Fair at Marine Park, scheduled June 18-19; the Easter Bonnet Parade Saturday, April 23; HarborFest, scheduled Sept. 10-11.

Other stats

Town: Southampton and East Hampton

Area: Southampton, 0.9 square mile; East Hampton, 0.8 square miles

ZIP code: 11963*

Population: 1,968

Median age: 47.8

Median household income: $68,385

Median home value in 2010: $965,000**

Getting there: The Hampton Jitney stops in the village; Bridgehampton train station.

School district: Sag Harbor

Sources: Census estimates; www.mlsli.com; Long Island Rail Road; Recent sales provided by Gioia DiPaolo, Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

*Includes Noyak

**Based on sales 2010 sales, according to Town & Country Real Estate.