Homebuyers who grew in Wantagh returning, expanding homes

THE SCOOP Known as the gateway to Jones Beach, Wantagh is attracting native homebuyers who are returning, with many expanding modest homes into much larger residences.

“Fifty percent of our home sales in Wantagh are to people who grew up there and want to come back. They wind up buying their parents’ homes or relocating there after college,” said Martin Sorrentino, a broker with Signature Premier Properties.

Many new residents tend to buy ranches and Capes “and make massive, 3,500-square-foot homes on the footprint,” said Michael MacSaveny, an agent with Exit Realty Premier.

The Wantagh Preservation Society is home to a museum and old train station. Credit: Danielle Silverman

A popular area is Mandalay Bay, which has large waterfront Colonials and new construction. Other styles in Wantagh include high, split and Levitt ranches and expanded Capes with prices from the low $400,000s to more than $1 million. There are also condominiums with limited inventory that start at around $375,000, and some historic homes that occasionally come on the market.

Wantagh was primarily farmland until Sunrise Highway and Jones Beach were built in the 1920s, bringing tourism and sport fishing, with the oceanfront state park the main attraction. While the Long Island Rail Road has been in the town since the 1880s, it wasn’t until the housing boom of the 1950s to 1970s that the hamlet became a true suburb.

Although there’s no downtown, there are plenty of restaurants and retail options along Wantagh Avenue. A big draw to the area is the 111-acre Wantagh Park on the East Bay waterfront, with miniature golf, a marina, sports courts, playgrounds and swimming pools. Twin Lakes Preserve offers 58 acres of freshwater ponds, wetlands, hiking and bird watching. Just east of the Wantagh Parkway is the 259-acre Cedar Creek Park in Seaford.

Cherrywood Shopping Center on Wantagh Avenue. Credit: Danielle Silverman

The Wantagh Museum is a county park that features a post office, train station and a 1968 parlor car.

Wantagh retains its suburban feel. “It’s a town that still has a July Fourth parade where there’s always a huge turnout and there’s community involvement with Little League,” said Sorrentino.

Waterfront Wantagh Park has athletic fields, walking trails, playgrounds, pools and more. Credit: Danielle Silverman

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are three condos on the market, ranging from $374,990 to $529,999.

SALE PRICES Between Nov. 1, 2021, and Nov. 30, 2022, there were 333 home sales with a median sale price of $660,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $405,3000 and the high was $1.7 million. During that period a year earlier there were 357 home sales with a median sale price of $620,000. The price range was $395,000 to $1.56 million.

OTHER STATS

Town Hempstead

Area 3.83 square miles

ZIP code 11793

Population 18,613

Median age 40.8

Median household income $154,493

Median home value $675,000

Monthly LIRR ticket from Wantagh $277

School districts, graduation rates Wantagh (99%), Seaford (95%)

Parks Cedar Creek, Wantagh parks

Libraries Wantagh, Seaford

Hospitals St. Joseph Hospital, Nassau University Medical Center

Transit NICE Bus Routes 19, 55

Sources: 2020 Census; 2020 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

NOW ON THE MARKET

Priced at $850,000, this Dutch Colonial on Park Avenue has an updated kitchen. Credit: Andrea Onglengco

$850,000

Built in 1908, this 2,505-square-foot Dutch Colonial sits on a 0.36-acre corner property and has a two-car detached garage and landscaped grounds. It has four bedrooms and two baths, plus an updated kitchen, as well as a formal dining room and formal living room with a fireplace. Taxes are $17,352. Martin Sorrentino, Signature Premier Properties, 516-551-0082.

Priced at $799,000, this splanch on Mandalay Beach Road features a living room with vaulted ceilings. Credit: Blue Island Homes

$799,000

This 2,107-square-foot splanch in the Mandalay Bay community has four bedrooms and 2½ baths. Built in 1966 on 0.15 acre, the house has a formal dining room, vaulted ceiling in the living room, finished basement and wood deck to the backyard, which has room for a pool. Taxes are $15,649. Seth Levy and Jennie Katz, Blue Island Homes NY, 516-613-3600.

Priced at $449,000, this Cape on Woodland Avenue has an updated kitchen and bath. Credit: VHT Studios

$449,000

Set on 0.14 acre, this 1,075-square-foot Cape built in 1951 has four bedrooms and an updated kitchen and bathroom. It also has wood floors, a first-floor laundry and is close to Wantagh Park. Taxes are $11,660. Kelly Cafiso, Coldwell Banker American Homes, 516-425-2214.

RECENTLY SOLD

$1.7 million

Henry Rd.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 4 full, 2 half

Built 2006

Lot size 0.24 acre

Taxes $39,088

+/- List price +$1,000

Days on market 63

$1.2 million

Seneca Pl.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2 full, 1 half

Built 2022

Lot size 0.19 acre

Taxes TBD

+/- List price -$149,999

Days on market 116

$892,000

Kimberly Ct.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2 full, 1 half

Built 1961

Lot size 0.13 acre

Taxes $13,881

+/- List price +$53,000

Days on market 71

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 42

Price range $374,990 to $1.17 million

Tax range $8,539 to $25,525