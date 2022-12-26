Homebuyers who grew in Wantagh returning, expanding homes
THE SCOOP Known as the gateway to Jones Beach, Wantagh is attracting native homebuyers who are returning, with many expanding modest homes into much larger residences.
“Fifty percent of our home sales in Wantagh are to people who grew up there and want to come back. They wind up buying their parents’ homes or relocating there after college,” said Martin Sorrentino, a broker with Signature Premier Properties.
Many new residents tend to buy ranches and Capes “and make massive, 3,500-square-foot homes on the footprint,” said Michael MacSaveny, an agent with Exit Realty Premier.
A popular area is Mandalay Bay, which has large waterfront Colonials and new construction. Other styles in Wantagh include high, split and Levitt ranches and expanded Capes with prices from the low $400,000s to more than $1 million. There are also condominiums with limited inventory that start at around $375,000, and some historic homes that occasionally come on the market.
Wantagh was primarily farmland until Sunrise Highway and Jones Beach were built in the 1920s, bringing tourism and sport fishing, with the oceanfront state park the main attraction. While the Long Island Rail Road has been in the town since the 1880s, it wasn’t until the housing boom of the 1950s to 1970s that the hamlet became a true suburb.
Although there’s no downtown, there are plenty of restaurants and retail options along Wantagh Avenue. A big draw to the area is the 111-acre Wantagh Park on the East Bay waterfront, with miniature golf, a marina, sports courts, playgrounds and swimming pools. Twin Lakes Preserve offers 58 acres of freshwater ponds, wetlands, hiking and bird watching. Just east of the Wantagh Parkway is the 259-acre Cedar Creek Park in Seaford.
The Wantagh Museum is a county park that features a post office, train station and a 1968 parlor car.
Wantagh retains its suburban feel. “It’s a town that still has a July Fourth parade where there’s always a huge turnout and there’s community involvement with Little League,” said Sorrentino.
CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are three condos on the market, ranging from $374,990 to $529,999.
SALE PRICES Between Nov. 1, 2021, and Nov. 30, 2022, there were 333 home sales with a median sale price of $660,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $405,3000 and the high was $1.7 million. During that period a year earlier there were 357 home sales with a median sale price of $620,000. The price range was $395,000 to $1.56 million.
OTHER STATS
Town Hempstead
Area 3.83 square miles
ZIP code 11793
Population 18,613
Median age 40.8
Median household income $154,493
Median home value $675,000
Monthly LIRR ticket from Wantagh $277
School districts, graduation rates Wantagh (99%), Seaford (95%)
Parks Cedar Creek, Wantagh parks
Libraries Wantagh, Seaford
Hospitals St. Joseph Hospital, Nassau University Medical Center
Transit NICE Bus Routes 19, 55
Sources: 2020 Census; 2020 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov
NOW ON THE MARKET
$850,000
Built in 1908, this 2,505-square-foot Dutch Colonial sits on a 0.36-acre corner property and has a two-car detached garage and landscaped grounds. It has four bedrooms and two baths, plus an updated kitchen, as well as a formal dining room and formal living room with a fireplace. Taxes are $17,352. Martin Sorrentino, Signature Premier Properties, 516-551-0082.
$799,000
This 2,107-square-foot splanch in the Mandalay Bay community has four bedrooms and 2½ baths. Built in 1966 on 0.15 acre, the house has a formal dining room, vaulted ceiling in the living room, finished basement and wood deck to the backyard, which has room for a pool. Taxes are $15,649. Seth Levy and Jennie Katz, Blue Island Homes NY, 516-613-3600.
$449,000
Set on 0.14 acre, this 1,075-square-foot Cape built in 1951 has four bedrooms and an updated kitchen and bathroom. It also has wood floors, a first-floor laundry and is close to Wantagh Park. Taxes are $11,660. Kelly Cafiso, Coldwell Banker American Homes, 516-425-2214.
RECENTLY SOLD
$1.7 million
Henry Rd.
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms 4 full, 2 half
Built 2006
Lot size 0.24 acre
Taxes $39,088
+/- List price +$1,000
Days on market 63
$1.2 million
Seneca Pl.
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 2 full, 1 half
Built 2022
Lot size 0.19 acre
Taxes TBD
+/- List price -$149,999
Days on market 116
$892,000
Kimberly Ct.
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 2 full, 1 half
Built 1961
Lot size 0.13 acre
Taxes $13,881
+/- List price +$53,000
Days on market 71
ON ONEKEY MLS
Number of listings 42
Price range $374,990 to $1.17 million
Tax range $8,539 to $25,525