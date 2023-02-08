Cape in Malverne with two primary bedrooms asks $669,000

A turnkey Cape in the village of Malverne, minutes from stores on Lakeview Avenue, is on the market for $669,000. The annual property taxes are $14,957.

The house was built in 1926 on Cambridge Street. It contains four bedrooms (including two primary bedrooms) and two full bathrooms, coming to a total of 1,565 square feet. The kitchen includes updated appliances and an attached dining nook.

Other features include two fireplaces (one wood-burning and one gas) and built-in bookcases in the living room. Splashes of light blues and greens can be found on walls throughout the house.

The living room has a fireplace and built-in bookshelves. Credit: Eric Micallef

There’s also a den on the second floor and a full basement with a washer and dryer. There is natural gas heating and a ductless cooling system.

The property would be ideal for a family with an older member, since there is a primary bedroom and bathroom with a walk-in shower on the first floor, said listing agent Jonathan Sanchez of Newman Realty, who is co-listing with Leon Sanchez.

The kitchen. Credit: Eric Micallef

“There’s a younger couple living there right now, with young kids,” Jonathan Sanchez said. “So you could live there whether you’re starting out, or winding down.”

The 0.09-acre property contains an in-ground sprinkler system and one-car detached garage. The village attracts visitors to its Malverne Cinema and has a stop on the Long Island Rail Road.

The dining room. Credit: Eric Micallef

“Malverne is a special little town,” Sanchez said. “It’s 1 square mile, so pretty much everything you could need is all within walking distance."

The property is served by the Malverne Union Free School District, with several schools a few minutes' walk from the house.