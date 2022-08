A Quiogue estate that just came on the market for $3.975 million has plenty of classic style, so it comes as no surprise that Oleg Cassini, who designed A-line and sheath dresses for first lady Jacqueline Kennedy and other celebrities, liked to visit.

The home was owned in the 1960s by Cassini’s brother, Igor, who wrote the Cholly Knickerbocker column for the Hearst newspaper chain. “He did come often to the house,” says Igor’s daughter, Marina Cassini, of her uncle, who owned his own home nearby.

Built in the early 1900s, the six-bedroom, 6½-bathroom house has screened porches, seven fireplaces and beamed ceilings. The 3.8-acre property, in a private setting on Quantuck Bay, has a pool, tennis court and boat slip.

It fits right in with the other classic homes in the small East End hamlet, says listing agent Patrick Galway of Town & Country Real Estate. “That’s really the appeal of a lot of Quiogue,” Galway says. “It’s really not like the rest of the Hamptons.”

Oleg Cassini died in 2006 while living on Long Island, but his name lives on with a line of wedding gowns. Igor died in 2002.