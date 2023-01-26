ClassifiedsReal Estate

Center-hall Colonial in Commack with pool, $769,000

The four-bedroom 2,100-square-foot house is on 0.35 acre.

By Arielle Dollingerarielle.dollinger@newsday.com

A four-bedroom, 2½-bath center-hall Colonial in Commack with an L-shaped in-ground pool is on the market for $769,000.

Built in 1978 on 0.35 acre on Peppermill Court, the house has 2,100 square feet of living space. It's in a “beautiful wooded neighborhood,” said the seller, James Mahoney, 46, who grew up in the home, which was owned by his late mother.

“I still talk to my best friends from the neighborhood,” he said, recalling games of Manhunt, bicycle rides and swimming in backyard pools. The address falls within the Commack School District.

The living room.

The brick and browh-shingled house has offset purple shutters. Each room has a distinct aesthetic: The family room has walls of wood paneling and brick, and a bathroom has white wainscoting and lavender paint.

There's an eat-in kitchen with attached pantry, a main-floor laundry room, formal living and dining rooms and a partially finished basement. The family room has a wood-burning fireplace and sliding doors that lead to a patio. The two-car garage is attached.

The eat-in kitchen.

“Even though it was my mother’s house, I was still over there all the time taking care of the property,” including the 18-by-43-foot pool, Mahoney said. The fenced-in backyard also includes an expansive deck.

The family room.

Listed by Nordeen Accardi and Jill Gilliard of Coldwell Banker American Homes, the house has oil and baseboard heating and central air conditioning. It is near the Sunken Meadow Parkway, Caleb Smith and Blydenburgh parks as well as shopping and restaurants along Jericho Turnpike. Annual taxes are $16,190.

The backyard.

