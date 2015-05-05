Colonial in Garden City has elevator and indoor pool

A 12,000-square-foot Colonial in Garden City comes with a wine cellar, elevator and an indoor pool.

The five-bedroom house with six bathrooms and a half-bath is listed for $4.9 million.

"It's amazing how much money is in this house," says Diane Cosentino of RE/MAX Beyond, a co-listing agent for the home.

To get into the pool area, you need access codes -- and it automatically locks so that children are unable to enter. The heated pool is climate-controlled and self-cleaning, Cosentino says.

It's on the lower level, which also has a sauna, a changing room, climate-controlled wine cellar and a custom theater with seating for seven. The home's entrance to the home has 25-foot ceilings, and the fourth floor is being used as a billiards room.