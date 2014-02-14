Cutchogue home comes with bentwood spiral staircase

This 2,800-square-foot Cutchogue home with 180-degree views of the creek sits on prime real estate -- but it’s what’s inside the home that really sets it apart from the rest.

A grand spiral wooden staircase made by a Maine boatbuilder sets the stage for this seaside house, which is on the market for $899,000.

“When the original owners built the house in 1973, the husband and wife were boaters, and the wife told the husband that she wanted a spiral staircase,” said Erica McKenzie of Andrew Stype Realty Inc., listing agent for the house. “They found in Maine a craftsman who steamed and bent the wood and made it there. He brought it to Long Island in the back of a truck.”

The staircase separates the master bedroom and bath, which are alone on the second floor, and connects to more bedrooms and a second full bathroom and half-bathroom, which are on the main floor, along with the kitchen and dining room (both of which have radiant heat) and living room.

The home comes with rights to a private beach and has a one-acre backyard.