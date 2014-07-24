Cutchogue property comes with ice house

At first glance, the farmhouse and its six outbuildings on 2.16 acres in Cutchogue listed for sale for $969,000 could be straight from the farm scenes in “The Wizard of Oz.”

The main building, a circa 1840 farmhouse, has five bedrooms and 1½ baths and remains largely original. “It’s very, very rare to find an original farmhouse that hasn’t been altered to come on the market,” says listing agent Lori Feilen of Town & Country Real Estate. The property is listed for $969,000.

The current owners bought the house in 1998. Up until that time, the chain of title remained in one family.

Feilen says no alterations have been done on the home since the 1940s and ’50s. “The original hardware, the original molding and floors are intact,” she adds.

At 2,800 square feet, the house is smaller than the 3,000-square-foot post-and-beam barn on the property. The outbuildings include an artist’s studio, a potting shed that had been a pump house, a storage shed, an outhouse and a brick icehouse with a full cistern cellar.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The icehouse was used for refrigeration and storage, and rented to returning soldiers as living space after World War II while still being used as an icehouse, according to local lore.

Feilen dreamily sums up the property: "It's like walking into an Edward Hopper painting. Where else can you get out of your car and, on the other side of the hedge, find this incredible homestead and family compound that's really untouched?"