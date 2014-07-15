Daniel Gale Sotheby's buys Garden City firm

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty has acquired a Garden City brokerage, the Cold Spring Harbor-based realty company announced Monday.

The brokerage, Taylor Warner, is Garden City’s longest-running independent realty company, according to Daniel Gale Sotheby’s. Taylor Warner was founded in 1919, and since 1952 has been owned by members of the same family. Bob Krener bought the agency from his uncle Robert Hogan in 1972. Bob’s wife, Mary Opulente Krener, joined him in 1977.

Patricia Petersen, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s president and chief executive, said in a statement that the company is “looking forward to creating a new legacy of success” with Taylor Warner.

The smaller company “needed the current technological tools and resources of a larger firm to continue to best serve homeowners and buyers,” Bob Krener said in a statement.

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s was founded in 1922. It has nearly 600 sales associates in 22 offices across Long Island. It merged with another Garden City firm, Dougall Fraser, in 2008.