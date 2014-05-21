East Quogue A-frame house comes loaded

An A-frame, three-story cottage in East Quogue, on the market for $795,000, has a lot going on within its 1,720 square feet of living space, says Patrick Galway, listing agent with Town & Country Real Estate.

The lower level contains a master bedroom featuring French doors that lead to a large patio at the back of the house. On the second level is a living room with fireplace, plus an updated eat-in kitchen, and each room has French doors leading to a deck. Both the first and second floors have a full bathroom, and there’s a sleeping loft on the third floor.

The trees and landscaping on this 5.5-acre property — rose bushes cascade over the edges of the deck in summer — provide privacy, says Galway. The asking price includes a one-story pool house with heated indoor pool and wall of sliding glass doors opening onto another deck.