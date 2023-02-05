Stealthy ways to fake an entryway in a tight space

Coats, shoes, sunglasses and keys all deserve a spot near the door. And they each need a place to call home at the end of the day. Creating a drop zone inside the door can be tricky if your home doesn’t have a designated foyer or mudroom, but with the right storage strategies, a sliver of wall space is enough to contain these basics.

Use these space-efficient strategies to fake an entryway with style.

1. Wall-mounted storage

Inspiration for these wall-mounted containers can came from the outside with window planter boxes. Mounted on an entry wall, they can become clever catchalls that are more useful than shelves and durable for daily use. To maximize vertical space, first mount one for shoes low, just above the baseboard. Then hang a mirror at a comfortable height for a once-over. Center the other bin below the mirror. The space left is prime for hooks to hold pet gear or jackets.

2. DIY entryway storage

Assign closet duties to a wide section of wall and gain the benefits of a handy counter. Long and shallow, this center of organization packs in the storage but stays out of the way — use a three-piece plywood top to span 10 feet, and bridge two 16-inch-deep cabinets and a row of coat hooks. Paneling can be installed half as deep as the cabinets to keep the hooks within reach. Displaying artwork and accessories can make the unit seem like living room furniture. Birch boards wrap around the toe-kicks for a built-in effect.

3. DIY mudroom

For busy families, organization is key to getting out the door on time. A DIY mudroom, created by hanging matching bookcases horizontally, offers individual storage compartments for each family member. Kid-accessible baskets and coat hooks can hold shoes, backpacks and other items. A cushion secured on top of the lower unit creates a comfy perch for putting on shoes.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

4. Corner entryway

Tucked into a corner, this faux entryway is convenient but not in the way. A petite dresser tucked into a corner can provide a hidden storage for keys, sunglasses, gloves and other accessories, while creating a display space for fresh flowers and décor. An umbrella stand can keep rain gear organized.

5. Entryway closet idea

A hyper-organized closet can double as an entryway. Hooks of varying heights can hold jackets, backpacks and purses, while floating shelves keep shoes in check. Patterned wallpaper and a striped area rug can give the closet personality and add depth. Plus, unlike an actual entryway, you can simply close the door when guests come over.

6. Kitchen entryway solution

If your door opens directly into the kitchen, add a free-standing island cart. This versatile furniture piece holds extra cookware and doubles as a prep or serving station. A simple hook tucked behind a kitchen door can hold aprons, reusable grocery bags and purses. A large poster adds character to the makeshift entryway.

7. Entry console table

Carve out an entryway by placing a slim console table against a wall near the door. An inspiring entry can be fashioned from an awkward half-wall, keeping it simple with a bright, jewel-tone table, fresh-cut flowers and a motivational poster. The upper half of the wall could be coated in chalk paint to create a handy message board. A vintage bin tucked under the table organizes shoes, while a chevron rug catches dirt and debris.