Farmingdale home once sold via catalog

This Colonial in Farmingdale is one of many homes once sold by Sears, Roebuck and Co. via catalog. Listed for $529,990, the house recently went into contract.

In 1926, what was called the Kilbourne model went for $2,700. According to the catalog listing, "The Kilbourne bungalow satisfies every family that has built it."

The interior of the 1920 three-bedroom, three-bathroom home has a traditional look that has been updated, with a fireplace in the living room and a remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

It is listed with Lawrence Theodore of Century 21 Dallow Realty.