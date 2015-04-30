ClassifiedsReal Estate

Farmingdale home once sold via catalog

This Colonial in Farmingdale is one of many homes sold by Sears, Roebuck and Co. via catalogue. It is on the market in May 2015 for $529,990.

By LISA CHAMOFF. Special to Newsday

This Colonial in Farmingdale is one of many homes once sold by Sears, Roebuck and Co. via catalog. Listed for $529,990, the house recently went into contract.

In 1926, what was called the Kilbourne model went for $2,700. According to the catalog listing, "The Kilbourne bungalow satisfies every family that has built it."

The interior of the 1920 three-bedroom, three-bathroom home has a traditional look that has been updated, with a fireplace in the living room and a remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

It is listed with Lawrence Theodore of Century 21 Dallow Realty.

