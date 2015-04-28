Former Jamesport Country Kitchen property is up for sale

The shuttered Jamesport Country Kitchen property, which served farm-to-table cuisine for 26 years, is on the market for $849,000.

The space at 1601 Main Rd. comes with everything left untouched, just as it was on the day the restaurant closed -- down to the tables, which are set and ready to serve the next batch of customers, says listing agent Sheila Izzo of North Fork Real Estate.

“It is a unique opportunity to purchase a turn-key restaurant,” she says.

But the property doesn't need to be a restaurant because it's “hamlet center zoned,” she adds. That means that the storefront can be used for other purposes, including retail space and medical offices, she says.

The property has two one-bedroom apartments on the second floor, that are currently being rented out month-to-month for about $1,000 each, Izzo says.