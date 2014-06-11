Former Madeleine Albright home in Upper Brookville for sale

Madeleine Albright, the first female Secretary of State who served President Bill Clinton, called this Upper Brookville mansion home starting in the 1960s. The seven-bedroom home was recently listed for $2.998 million.

Albright, 77, was married to Joseph Medill Patterson Albright, whose aunt, Alicia Patterson, founded Newsday in 1940. He also helped run Newsday after his aunt died in 1963.

In the 1998 book “Seasons of Her Life: A Biography of Madeleine Korbel Albright,” author Ann Blackman writes that Albright and her husband loved the house and kept it for years, even after they moved back to Washington, D.C., and could only use it in the spring and summer.

“They had a nanny for the children, but they tended the grounds themselves,” Blackman wrote. “The wide sweep of lawn was the scene of annual Easter egg hunts for friends’ and neighbors’ children, as well as regular scavenger hunts and barbecues.”

The home was also once owned by a member of the Tiffany family, and is famous for its lamps and stained-glass windows, says listing agent Michael Stanco of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The same craftsmen that created the wood moldings and fireplace mantles at Raynham Hall in Oyster Bay, now a museum, did similar work on this home.

A portion of the home was constructed in the early 19th century, but most of it was built in 1920. It was renovated and expanded in 2006, with newly designed bedrooms and a new master suite. The 4.3-acre property also includes a cottage, a saltwater gunite pool and a pool house.

Ludmilla Stanco and Connie Liappas are the co-listing agents.