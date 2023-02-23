Franklin Square Colonial lists for $1.57 million

A four-bedroom brick Colonial with a terracotta tile roof in Franklin Square is on the market for $1,568,888. Annual taxes total $21,081.

Built in the 2000s for the seller, the Anderson Avenue house measures approximately 4,500 square feet and sits on a 0.14-acre lot. With its open layout, the house was built for entertaining and "bringing people together," said listing agent Joseph Romeo of John Savoretti Realty.

The house measures approximately 4,500 square feet. Credit: Rob Fuzesi / 360 Multimedia LLC

"It's tastefully European," Romeo said. "It's got granite floors; the upstairs is porcelain. You've got a lot of sconces."

Romeo is familiar with the wrought-iron railing that follows the curved staircase, and in-wall fish tank that separates the family room from the kitchen. His sister and her family are the current owners.

"I actually saw it all being built, as well," Romeo said of the house, which is heated by natural gas and forced air.

The eat-in kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Credit: Rob Fuzesi / 360 Multimedia LLC

The floors are tiled, not wood, Romeo said, and the "Spanish-style" roof is distinctive.

"The roof is a very rare roof for, I would say, this area of Nassau County," he said.

The house has 3½ bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a one-car garage. A finished basement offers walk-out access.

The bathroom. Credit: Rob Fuzesi / 360 Multimedia LLC

Among other amenities are a steam shower, jacuzzi tub, bidet and gas fireplace. Outside, there are an outdoor kitchen and sitting area with a fire pit.

The address falls within the Valley Stream 13 School District and is minutes from Dogwood Avenue shopping.