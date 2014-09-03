Garden City home's pool has retractable roof

An indoor pool beneath a retractable roof comes with a Garden City Colonial on the market for $2.85 million.

“The roof opens up and you get the feeling that you’re outdoors,” says Angela Linda Sambus, of Coach Realtors, who is listing the house. “There’s two front doors that open up and go out to the backyard. It kind of feels like being indoors and outdoors at the same time.”

A hallway joins the kitchen to the room containing the pool. Although connected to the house, the pool room has its own security system.

The indoor pool was designed with a retractable roof, giving the homeowners an extended pool season and more time to enjoy the water. The room has doors that open to the backyard, as well as a spa with a steam shower.

The master suite, with a balcony overlooking the pool, includes one of the Colonial’s three fireplaces. The suite also has a sitting area, walk-in closet and a spa bathroom.

This 2003 house has six bedrooms, five bathrooms, one half-bath, radiant heating, mahogany doors and floors, a media room, gym and a two-car attached garage.