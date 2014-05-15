Get personal training with Plainview ranch

The buyer of a home in one Plainview gated community will receive a special perk.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom expanded ranch in the Hamlet on Olde Oyster Bay, which is listed for $999,000, entitles the owner to a half-hour with a personal trainer once a week, says Rhoda Zinn of Century 21 Prevete Real Estate, who is listing the property with Sydelle Ginsberg.

“There are three to four trainers that work with the homeowners,” says Zinn. “The trainers work on overall health and wellness goals. Many of the residents who need physical therapy ... come back to the community and work with the trainer, having them take over.”

Private sessions are available outside the built-in weekly session. Along with the trainer and gym access, the community has other amenities, including a teen lounge (with a pool table and a large video area), a restaurant, a hair salon, a library, men’s and women’s card rooms, a ballroom for special events and a lake.

