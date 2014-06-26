Golf course designer stayed at 1799 Roslyn Harbor house

It’s hard to imagine that at one time this updated house in Roslyn Harbor was without plumbing. But then again, it is more than 200 years old.

Believed to have been built in 1799, the original two-story house had a living room, a study, a kitchen, a dining room and three bedrooms, says Rachel Axinn, of Buyers Elite Realty, who is marketing the now 11-room house for $1.785 million.

The farm ranch was expanded in the 1960s and updated over the last 11 years.

Wood floors, moldings and three fireplaces, as well as a renovated kitchen, enclosed porch and enclosed greenhouse are among many features. There are four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half bathrooms, including the first floor master suite.

Set on a 1.27-acre parcel, the house faces a large pond, which is owned and maintained by the town, Axinn says. Out back, the rear deck overlooks the in-ground pool.

The property is surrounded by Engineers Country club, a private golf course, which opened in 1918. As the story goes, course architect, Herbert Strong, stayed at the house while he worked on the design.