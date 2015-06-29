Greenport Colonial for privacy lovers sells for $682G

The location of this Greenport home, which recently sold for $682,500, is not only private, but should provide good feng shui. The house was built on a slight angle, and not perpendicular to the main road, based on the Chinese concept of positioning buildings in a way that's harmonious with nature and to bring future success.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom Colonial was listed for $699,000.

"They did a really excellent job of setting themselves apart and giving themselves the privacy they wanted," listing agent Julia Robins of Century 21 Albertson Realty says of the owners. "Everybody that's seen it so far has said it has a very special feel to it."

JoAnn Wind of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty brought the buyers to the sale.

The house itself has an open layout, with hardwood floors and 9-foot ceilings. The first floor includes a kitchen with a Viking stove, and an attached artist's studio with a sink and a skylight. On the second floor, the master suite has a balcony.

As part of a community called August Acres, the property includes beach rights.