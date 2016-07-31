Hampton Bays beach house listed for $1.28M

This 1,800-square-foot Hampton Bays beach house built in the 1930s is listed for $1.28 million.

The three-bedroom, four-bath cedar shingle cottage has a big deck and views of Shinnecock Bay, says listing agent James Cumisky, of Quogue East Realty.

“It looks like a movie set,” he says.

Views are plentiful in the living room, which has beamed ceilings, a gas fireplace and a “wall of windows,” Cumisky says. A parlor, which is accessible from the foyer, has sliding doors out to a railed deck, which offers south and southwesterly waterfront views and steps down to the 0.37-acre parcel and “beautiful gardens,” he adds.

Also accessible from the foyer is a formal dining room, which is connected to an L-shaped galley-style kitchen with a stainless steel sink and ceramic surfaces. Natural wood features heavily in both the kitchen and dining rooms.

The home includes a detached 2.5 car garage and in-ground sprinklers.