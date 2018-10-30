Hampton Bays round home lists for $1.588M

A round home built in Hampton Bays in the mid-1980s that overlooks Peconic Bay and Squire Pond is on the market for $1.588 million.

The 3,000-square-foot home, with five bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms, has an open floor plan, with the living room, dining room and kitchen on the second floor, taking in the water views from curved windows. It was renovated with modern touches, including a hanging fireplace in the living room.

“It doesn’t obstruct the views,” says Constance Porto of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who is co-listing the property with Anne Marie Francavilla.

The .67-acre property has a two-car garage, a guest cottage and an infinity-edge saltwater pool.