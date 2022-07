Here’s your chance to live in the Hamptons at an un-Hamptons price — this two-bedroom, one-bathroom Westhampton home is listed for $399,000. “It was the perfect starter home,” says owner Frank Del Giudice, a construction project manager. “There aren’t that many starter homes in the area — not too many get-your-foot-in-the-door homes.”

Del Giudice bought the home in 2007 and started with an interior renovation that included exposing the home’s original hardwood floors. “We replaced all of the Sheetrock,” he says. “We rewired the entire house.”

The house is on a half-acre.

Mark Shuster at Hampton Estates Realty is the listing agent.