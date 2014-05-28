Handmade Shirley cottage comes with a story

There’s a lot of craftsmanship in this Shirley home, on the market for $129,000. Seller Frank Candiano, who worked as a cabinetmaker, put together the one-bedroom cottage from a kit and added his own creative flourishes on the inside. The project started in 1961 and took six years.

“It was a shell,” says Candiano. “The interior -- the partitions for the kitchen and a big walk-in closet -- I had to design them to suit myself.”

Most of the interior walls are covered in redwood paneling and there are ceiling tiles made of birch.

Candiano added Asian-inspired decor, with windows that look like rice paper (but are really fiberglass panels) and hand-carved dragons on the A-frame beams. He also borrowed a tradition from Scotland, having visitors glue a coin to the bricks around the coal-burning stove each time they visit.

“Every part of the house has a little story to it,” says Candiano’s niece, Jean Ferrara. “Each time you go, you appreciate something else.”

Candiano and his late wife, Josephine, lived in Brooklyn at the time, but thought it would make a good vacation home, but the couple ended up making it a permanent residence in 1966.

The property is listed with Mary Ellen Petrone of Coldwell Banker M&D Good Life.