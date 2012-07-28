Help for distressed CitiMortgage customers

Citibank's mortgage division will hold a workshop for distressed CitiMortgage customers on Tuesday in Islandia.

The workshop will take place from noon to 7 p.m. at the Islandia Marriott Long Island, 3635 Express Dr. North. Parking will be free.

Homeowners who are at risk of foreclosure can meet one-on-one with CitiMortgage representatives at the event to find out what solutions, such as mortgage modifications, may be available.

For more information, as well as a list of items to bring to the workshop, call 866-915-9417 or visit citiroadtorecovery.com.